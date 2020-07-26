FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Central California Blood Center held its 4th annual Carl Williams blood drive Saturday. He was one of four people killed during a shooting spree in downtown Fresno in 2017.

“He was just a really, really good kid. And sadly that week many passed away and was injured and that breaks my heart that our community had to go through that,” Carl’s mother, Francine Williams Hicks said.

Carl’s family describes him as kind, hard-working, and eager to give back to the community.

He donated blood often, knowing the impact it has to save lives, including his own little sister Ellie as she battled leukemia.

“This is something that he loved doing, it made him happy doing because he loved to help people,” Ellie Hicks, Carl’s sister said.

To donate, please email Francine at Francine2home@gmail.com

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.