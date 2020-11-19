The cat’s meow: New app helps cat owners decipher what their pet is saying

News

by: Ashley Ketz and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Cat owners wondering about what their cat is meowing about may have a solution. The app, MeowTalk, claims to help pet owners decipher their cat’s meow.

MeowTalk listens to the sounds coming from your cat. Then, it tries to identify what it means, including some that are specifically associated with their owners.

The app uses artificial intelligence software to better understand the animal’s voice. MeowTalk can monitor the sounds of at least 10 cats.

The app allows users to record their cat’s meow and decodes what it means, but the ultimate goal is a smart collar that will translate with a voice response.

The technology is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

