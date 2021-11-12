The Big Tell

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

Bookmark this page and come back on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 p.m. when you will be able to watch The Big Tell live, or simply tune in to KSEE24!

