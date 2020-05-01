The Big Fresno Fair teaming up with local food concessionaires for Fair Food Feature event

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Big Fresno Fair is teaming up with local fair food vendors to offer a drive-thru “Fair Food Feature” event this weekend.

Fair officials say food concessionaires have been hit hard by COVID-19 and the widespread cancellation of fairs and community events.

One of the first fair food concessions to be featured this weekend is Lawsons Concessions’ Colossal Dog stand with different vendors each weekend.

“As restaurants have been adjusting to provide drive-thru and curbside food pick-ups, we saw an opportunity to provide a venue for our Fair food concessionaires to set up and sell their food-to-go,” said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II of The Big Fresno Fair.

She also adds, “It all started with Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls, which was a great success! Then we worked to expand it to include others. Our community loves their Fair food – so this provides them a great opportunity to get their Fair food fix while supporting local businesses! It’s a win-win!”

The drive-thru will take place from Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1121 S. Chance Avenue– at the Fresno Fairgrounds’ Carnival Lot off of Kings Canyon Avenue.

