GAME BLOG: LSU rolls over Alabama 46-41

Ready for the biggest game of the season? Eight years after the game of the century, we may crown a new king of college football.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers are facing off at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CST. The first College Football Playoff poll ranks Alabama at No. 3 and LSU at No. 2, both teams coming into the games without a loss this season.

With President Trump among the attendees, security is heightened. This is the third sports event he’s been to in the last three weeks, but it’s the first time a sitting president has ever visited Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nick Saban spent five years at LSU before leaving for the Dolphins in 2004, becoming the Tide head coach after that. In August, LSU and Scott Woodward took a bit of a shot at Saban for leaving the Tigers. Since being at Bama, Saban has been asked about the situation with leaving LSU, admitting he “didn’t handle it the right way.”

Will he regret his words later today? We’ll see…

6:30 p.m.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks following The Tide’s loss to LSU.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks after LSU’s win.

6:26 p.m.

FINAL SCORE: LSU 46 | Alabama 41

6:19 p.m.

Tua to DeVonta. One play, 85 yards. Touchdown Alabama. LSU 46 – Alabama 41

6:16 p.m.

Touchdown LSU. LSU 46 – Alabama 34



LSU’s 46 points are the most Alabama has given up under Nick Saban.

6:11 p.m.

Far from over in Tuscaloosa …. 5:32 to play. 5 point game. Can Burrow complete his Heisman day? Or will Bama have a hero in the final minutes? — Simone Eli

Current score: 39-34 LSU

5:50 p.m.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs 5 yards for a TD. 39-27 LSU.

5:41 p.m.

4th quarter

Current score: LSU 33 | Alabama 27

5:19 p.m.

33-13 middle third- going into that drive for Alabama it felt like if they didn’t score a TD the game would be over. Tide keeping it interesting! 33-20 LSU. — Chris Breece

4:45 p.m.

The last 3 minutes of the half could not have been a worse sequence for Alabama than if you scripted it.

Down 6 with the ball – they end the half down 20. Two quick LSU TD’s has this game close to over if LSU scores on their first second half drive it WILL be over. — Chris Breece

4:26 p.m.

LSU leading Alabama 33-13 at the half.

3:59 p.m.

Joe Burrow throws his first incompletion with 5:19 in the 2nd Q. Pretty good. — Simone Eli

—

3:54 p.m.

Tua -> Smith. TD BAMA — Simone Eli

LSU 16 – Alabama 13

3:30 p.m.

LSU is clearly confusing Alabama on coverage — Tide D not set. Leads to a wide open broke play. 16-7 — Chris Breece

3:18 p.m.

The Alabama coaches box just went INSANE on that TD return by Waddle…. like nothing I’ve ever seen. — Simone Eli



What a game-changing sequence of events. Alabama gets a crucial stop. And now after the Waddle punt return for TD the early game mistakes are almost completely washed away. Alabama trails 10-7. — Chris Breece

WATCH: President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump at the LSU vs. Alabama game

3:08 p.m.

What a bad break for Alabama on the Diggs INT. illegal substitution, but that stop might be big later. 10-0 after FG — Chris Breece

3:02 p.m.

Alabama has a turnover after a mishandled snap on the punt.

2:56 p.m.

Trevon Diggs gets picked on early. So much for the narrative that LSU hasn’t played a good defense. TD LSU 7-0. — Chris Breece

2:54 p.m.

Alabama drives with ease, a nice mix of run and pass on the first drive. You can tell Tua is trying not to think about that ankle injury. Have we ever seen a fumble like that? — Chris Breece

2:50 p.m.

A Tua Tagovailoa fumble inside the 10 ends Alabama’s impressive first offensive drive. — Simone Eli

2:42 p.m.

And we’re off! Alabama receives the opening kickoff.

1:56 p.m.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport.

1:21 p.m.



It’s pandemonium outside Bryant-Denny Stadium and has been for hours. The crowd that formed to watch the Tide enter the stadium at the Walk of Champions was several rows deep—a sea of crimson with specks of purple. It was brisk this morning, but the closer we move to game time, the warmer it becomes. — Drew Carter