Thanksgiving turkey dinners delivered to Fresno families in need

More than 60 families were helped this year

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A number of volunteers delivered some great news to more than 60 families in northwest Fresno Saturday: don’t worry about buying Thanksgiving dinner.

Fresno Police officers, alongside Citizens on Patrol volunteers and FoodsCo employees, delivered turkey dinners to the families. The families needing a little help this Thanksgiving were selected by school resource officers.

This is the third year this event has been put on.

“Seeing the faces of the kids and families when we give food — they are very appreciative,” said Sgt. Bob Reynolds. “That’s the whole purpose of Thanksgiving, right? It’s to give back.”

FoodsCo, JD Foods and Fowler Packing contributed food and money to support this.