Thanksgiving shooting in Fresno: Woman shot in torso

A woman is now in the hospital after being shot in Southeast Fresno. Police say shot spotter indicated that fifteen rounds had been fired at McKenzie and Jackson at around 6:30.

An unidentified woman was shot in the torso and rushed to the hospital. When police arrived they saw a vehicle headed southbound at the intersection where the shooting happened.

The driver waved them down and told officers that his sister had just been shot. She was taken by ambulance to CRMC. Police say at this point no one is cooperating with investigators.

“What we have been able to get from them so far is there were several individuals standing out in the middle of the intersection when the shots rang out. They provided us no suspect information” said Lt Bill Dooley of the Fresno PD.

Investigators have been going door to door looking for witnesses