“Thanks to our veterans and those who served we are able to enjoy life,” raising funds for veterans

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The 16th annual Hubbard-Baro Memorial Golf Tournament which benefits Fresno’s VA Hospital was Veterans Day. A beautiful ceremony was held at Fort Washington leading up to the golf tournament.

It was in honor of the two young marines, Jared Hubbard and Jeremiah Baro.

Both were killed in the same explosion while serving together in Iraq in 2004.

Hubbard’s father said it’s good to see the support grow each year.

“The support that we have from the community especially this event has been over the top all the time, it’s just been great,” said Jeff Hubbard, Jared Hubbard’s father.

Austin Brock was a childhood friend of both Hubbard and Baro.

He and others decided to start a golf tournament in their honor back in 2005.

Brock said he remembers his days with the guys like it was yesterday.

“We used to rollerblade all around town we would go on willow and Herndon and we would be out in Clovis in a few minutes on our rollerblades when we were kids, backpacks full of sodas and just having a good time,” said Brock.

This year three veterans who served alongside Hubbard and Baro attended the golf tournament.

Byron Niemela is one of them.

He flew in from Wyoming.

“Both would do anything to accomplish the mission. I served with them in Iraq twice they were both buddies from school,” said Niemela.

Money raised from the tournament goes directly to the Fresno Veterans Administration Hospital to help veterans.

To date $500,000 have been raised.

“Veterans when they return are underserved in this country so to be involved in something that’s fun and fulfilling for everybody involved and it raises money for an excellent cause it’s just a great thing,” Jeff Hubbard said.

“We have to remember that thanks to our veterans and those who served we are able to enjoy life and so some of the things that we sometimes take for granted,” Brock added.