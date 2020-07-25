Thaddeus Sran’s parent’s attorney: ‘When the boy disappeared I was shocked’

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — The parents of Thaddeus Sran were arrested Friday in connection to his death. They will be arraigned early next week.

Their attorney Roger Nuttall said he needs more information on the case, but he’s worked with this couple before and does not believe they could do this.

Nuttall represented Briseida and Sukhjinder Sran about 5 years ago when their infant daughter died.

“I got to liking them because I got to know them real well. So, when this happened — simply when the boy disappeared I was shocked,” he said.

Nuttall said medical records showed their daughter was premature and in fragile health and the case was closed.

Legal analyst Charles Magill said it may not stay that way.

“That case will be examined and it will also be a consideration that I’m sure the prosecution is going to be using in determining the reason to believe they committed the murder of this child,” he said.

Magill said the fact Thaddeus had special needs will come into play.

“I would suspect that it would be very hard for the parents to claim that this child just disappeared and they didn’t recognize that he was gone, since he wouldn’t be able to walk away from them,” he said.

He said the defense will want everything, including the law enforcement investigation records, fingerprints, photographs and coroner’s report, and they may even request their own to be done.

He said the district attorney will likely ask for life without parole and said the Sran’s have great council, calling Nuttall one of the area’s top defense attorneys.

“My respect for him is immense and I would expect that his expertise is going to come into play really heavily here. So I would expect that this is going to be a battle from beginning to end,” he said.

Nuttall said even though he’s representing both parents now as the case moves along he’ll only be representing one. Right now, he expects it to be the mother.

