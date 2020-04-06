Texas police search for teen who claims she will spread coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Texas are investigating a teenager’s claims that she has coronavirus and plans to infect others.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
According to Carrollton police, the 18-year-old, later identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, went on social media and said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”
Police will charge Maradiaga with making a terroristic threat.
“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously,” police said on Twitter.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.