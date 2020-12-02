Testing at the Fresno Fair Grounds on Wednesdays and Saturdays

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — United Health Centers has partnered with the City of Fresno to offer no-cost testing at the fairground every Wednesday and Saturday.

The expanded drive-up testing starts Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Parking lot located at 1100 S. Chance Avenue.

Officials ask that people call first and register to quicken the process at (800) 492-4227.

UHC medical staff will be in protective equipment to keep everyone safe. Test results will be communicated in 3 to 4 days.

For more information regarding COVID testing or other services offered at UHC, go to www.unitedhealthcenters.org/together