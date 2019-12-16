Terry’s House hosts Chili Verde cook-off for families

Terry’s House at Community Regional Medical Center held its first Chili Verde cook-off event Sunday.

Terry’s House donor Jeff Kroeker organized the contest, and was a huge hit for the 25 families who have loved ones at CRMC.

The cook-off featured six different Chili Verde dishes along with four different salsas.

Mayoral Candidate Jerry Dyer was one of the honorary judges.

“Things like this go a long way in encouraging them and have them know they’re not alone and loved and what better way than to have a Chili Verde cook-off,” Dyer said.

Terry’s House say they are looking forward to making the cook-off an annual tradition.

You can donate by contacting Terry’s House at (559) 459-7200 or click here.

