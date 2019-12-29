Tens of thousands denied ability to purchase ammo under Prop 63, according to DOJ

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Tens of thousands of seemingly lawful abiding California gun-owners are outraged after being denied the ability to purchase ammunition.

It all has to do with Proposition 63, which passed back in 2016 and went into effect July 1.

Many believe the law is having a negative impact on gun-owner rights, especially when it comes to purchasing ammunition.

According to reports, more than 60,000 people attempting to purchase ammunition were left empty-handed because their personal information did not match what state officials had in their database.

“Ammunition sales currently have slowed down considerably,” says Jacob Belemjian, owner of The Firing Line in Fresno.

He says before July 1, gun-owners stocked up on ammunition ahead of the new law requiring background checks to purchase ammo.

“The state did a lousy job of letting everybody know how this is going to roll out so people got nervous and bought lots before the deadline went into effect,” Belemjian expressed.

So, what does this new ammo law mean?

“Basically the state is cross-referencing their firearms database of gun owners with who you say you are when you come in, they’re making sure you’re not a prohibited person, it’s not the same background check that someone would get if they were purchasing a firearm,” Belemjian explained.

Belemjian says there are two kinds of these eligibility checks. The first, is if you’ve purchased a gun on or after January 1, 2014, you pay $1.00 and the background check takes a few minutes, because you are in the system.

The second, is if you have never purchased a gun or did more than 40 years ago, you pay $19.00 and it can take anywhere from 2 to 10 days to be approved.

However, Belemjian believes it’s backfiring.

Newly released figures from the California Department of Justice show since the law passed there’s been more than 340,000 ammunition background checks.

Of that, the report shows more than 60,000 were rejected for little things Belemjian says had to do with the way forms are being processed.

He says what’s on your driver’s license is important. Belemjian explains that it the errors can come down to what the dealer, where you purchased a previous firearm, input in the computer.

Belemjian says it’s things like the space in between you name or a hyphen or whether there’s a period or not.

But according to reports, only about a hundred people, who tried to purchase ammunition since the law passed, were denied because the customer was not allowed to legally possess ammunition.

“To me that’s unacceptable, because basically what the state is saying is it’s okay for us to trample on the rights of 60,000 people so we can catch 100 people who are already breaking the law,” Belemjian said.