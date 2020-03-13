Temporary closure of Clovis Senior Activity Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Senior Activity Center will be temporarily closed, city officials say.

There have been no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the senior center.

This action is being taken by the City of Clovis out of an abundance of caution, as this facility serves our most vulnerable population, officials report.

Residents who rely on the Senior Lunch Program will still receive hot meals by following the regular reservation policies during the hours of 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you have a specific question about activities and programs that have been postponed, please use the following contact information: (559) 324-2769.

Officials say they do not have an estimated date for the center to reopen at this time but will post updates regularly at CityofClovis.com, as well as on social media.

