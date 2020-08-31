Temperature checks, sanitation & more: How this hair salon is prepping to open up once again

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – After more than a month of being closed, Regina Barbato, the owner of The Hair Bar Salon in Fresno, is getting ready to open her doors once again.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Friday allowed for the reopening of hair salons and barbershops.

“We have been waiting anxiously, we love what we do, we just want to do our job, we just want to contribute, we just want to get to work like everyone else,” Barbato said.

Some of the precautions Barbato has taken include: temperature checks, cleaning supplies in each room and markings on the floor.

She said she and her stylists also took a COVID-19 class on extra steps to keep clients & employees safe.

Barbato didn’t need to purchase dividers to separate each station because the salon has suites that are assigned to the stylists, except for the back room. The back room has two stations, about six feet apart from each other.

“We really know what it’s like to not cross contaminate. It’s nothing different. We learned that in school. That was what our test was all about — sanitation, disinfection and how to keep the client safe,” she said.

Barbato said since Newsom’s announcement, clients have been calling to book appointments for their hair.

“It’s been ridiculous, but everyone is so excited to get their hair done. We’ve been deprived, so we’re excited for it though,” she said.

She said the last couple of weeks while they’ve been closed have been tough.

“It’s super stressful. It’s a little depressing to be honest, to be just truthful,” she said. “I just try to encourage my stylists, encourage the industry that we’re going to be okay, and we just want to look to the future,” Barbato said.

She added that while the fear of having to close again is in the back of her mind, she won’t let it stop her from doing her best at what she does.

