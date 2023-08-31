FRESNO. Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno police sergeant was driving down Tulare Avenue in southeast Fresno around 2 a.m. when he saw a car facing the wrong direction, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the sergeant flashed his lights and the car sped off passing the officer. Investigators say the driver then lost control while turning onto Lind Avenue, hitting two cars and a rod iron fence.

Officers say the two teens jumped out of the car and ran away. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.