Breaking News
Supreme Court rules the Manhattan District Attorney can obtain Trump tax returns. Court also rules saying Congress can’t get Trump records, for now.
KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Teens discover bodies stuffed in bags while filming TikTok videos

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE – The family of a murdered mother of four wants answers after her remains, along with her boyfriend’s, washed up on beach.

Gina Jaschke can hardly bear the thought of what happened to her loving niece, 35-year-old Jessie Lewis whose remains were found washed up in a suitcase last month, along with her long-time 27-year-old boyfriend, Austin Wenner, who everyone knew as ‘Cash.’

The remains of both Lewis and Wenner were found by teens shooting a TikTok video who discovered a packed suitcase washed up on the rocky shores of Alki Beach on June 19, and called 911. The video has been viewed around the world.

Detectives say both had been shot.

Jaschke wants everyone to know what a big-hearted woman Jesse was, and what a fun-loving, affectionate couple she and Cash were for eight years.

Jaschke’s family can’t comprehend how the couple died.

The murderers may have tried to cover up the crime by hiding the remains in bags, but profilers say it could also have been a statement.

“If they’re trying to send a message – ok – what that you’re animals?” asked Jaschke. “Because that’s the only message that you’ve freakin gotten out to anybody!”

Jaschke started a GoFundMe page to raise reward money to find the killers.

“What I can do is keep it alive, alive in everybody’s mind still and because somebody knows something, somebody sees something, they might be scared to say anything,” said Jaschke.

The family hopes someone calls the Seattle police department’s tip-line and also wants to thank the kids who found the suitcase and called police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.