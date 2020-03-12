Teenager struck by hit-and-run driver in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A teenager was struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning, the Fresno Police Department said.

Police say a female was headed to school with her brother when she was struck while they were in the crosswalk near Olive and Cedar avenues around 7:30 am.

Police are looking for a white honda that fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

