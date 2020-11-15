Teen stabbed during neighbors’ feud, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed several times by his neighbor.

Lt. Israel Reyes with Fresno Police said they were first alerted to the situation a little after 6 p.m. Saturday. While en route to apartments on the 3700 block of North Abby Street, officers were advised someone was stabbed.

Officers arrived to a “chaotic” scene, according to Reyes, but eventually they found the victim in one of the apartment with several stab wounds in the upper torso. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he’s listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, Fresno Police learned two neighbors had an ongoing dispute. It’s unknown exactly what caused it, but it escalated to the point things got physical, according to Reyes.

That’s when the stabbing happened.

“It looks like the 17-year-old tried to intervene, and at some point, the suspect produced some type of knife and stabbed the 17-year-old several times,” Reyes said.

Police have a 27-year-old woman in custody, Reyes said, identified as the one who stabbed the teen by multiple residents of the apartments.