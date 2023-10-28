MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight between two people at a Halloween party Friday night resulted in two teens being shot, one of whom didn’t survive, the Merced Police Department says.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Merced Avenue and Shirley Street around 11:15 p.m. after they received multiple calls alerting them to a shooting.

They say they arrived to the 1600 block of Shirley Street to learn an altercation had occurred.

Investigators say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old male were struck by gunfire.

The 16-year-old received non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, according to the department.

The 17-year-old, however, suffered fatal injuries and died on scene.

Detectives and crime scene personnel have taken over the investigation and are continuing to comb the area for surveillance video and eyewitnesses to the event.

They say no suspects have been identified to this point but they ask anyone with information in this case to please contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826.

Callers can also phone in anonymous tips at 209-385-4725.