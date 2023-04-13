COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A teen reported missing in July 2022 was found this week with a 41-year-old man in Columbus, Ohio.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities had been working with Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services since the 14-year-old girl was reported missing on July 9, 2022, in Garfield Heights, Ohio.

She was featured on Fox 8’s “Missing” segment in January.

USMS recovered the girl and identified the man with her Wednesday morning. The man is under investigation by local authorities, and charges are pending.

The girl was to be safely returned to CCJFS.

“The continued efforts of our Missing Child Unit and the cooperation of local law enforcement led to this safe recovery,” U.S. Marshals’ Pete Elliot said in a release. “Every day mattered for this 14-year-old girl. We can rest easy knowing she is safe.”

No further information was immediately available.