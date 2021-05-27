Teen dead after shooting at Fresno apartment complex, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Teen dead after shooting at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Fresno on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say the incident was reported shortly after 8:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area of N. Fresno Street and E. Berkeley Avenue.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim was found in a playground at the apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Detectives do not believe the incident is gang-related. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com