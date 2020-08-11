Teen begins a fundraiser and draws to help local theaters

FRESNO, California (KSEE) -Stella Freeman is helping theatres stay alive. She’s using her creative heart to sell her works of art to raise money.

13-year-old, Stella Freeman has been drawing since she was 3-years-old and performing in theaters since the age of 6. She’s concerned one of her passions is at risk.

“They aren’t able to pay their bills and so when they come back it could cause a downfall of money and if they don’t make the money back it could lead to potential closing, which I don’t want to happen,” said Stella Freeman.

She’s asking people to donate $20 in exchange for a personalized drawing of themselves or their pets–a chance to help herself while helping others.

“It’s important to me because it gives me an escape from the real world.”

Stella has dreams for a career on stage as she strives to be on Broadway. Those who know her aren’t surprised by her selfless acts and generosity.

“I was astounded I was blown away, but at the same time, I wasn’t. I know Stella’s heart, I know her character. So, to have her take that sort of initiative is absolutely phenomenal,” said Tony Sanders, the founder and artistic director for Shine! Theatre.

“You don’t have to have size or age to have wisdom and so that part touches me–the wisdom of someone who says, hey community, this is important,” said Dan Pessano, the managing director at Good Company Players.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be split between Shine! Theatre, Children’s Musical Theaterworks, Junior Company and Good Company Players theatres.

So far, Stella raised more than $1,700 and hopes to keep adding to that number through Saturday, August 15th.

