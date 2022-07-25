YourCentralValley.com
by: Scott Bemis
Posted: Jul 25, 2022 / 07:05 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 25, 2022 / 07:05 PM PDT
(KSEE/KGPE) – Hear what Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford says about having USC on the schedule this season, and an update on former Fresno City College quarterback Justin Holaday, who is preparing to compete in the Mountain West for New Mexico.
