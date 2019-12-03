Video game maker to pay $10 million in gender bias case

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The maker of popular video game League of Legends has agreed to pay $10 million to female employees to settle a broad gender discrimination case.

Los Angeles-based Riot Games will pay about 1,000 current and former female employees who have worked at the company in the last five years.

The case against Riot Games claimed the company paid women less than men, passed them over for promotions and fostered a “bro culture” that excluded them.

The lawsuit claims that culture led to sexual harassment and misconduct. Allegations of misconduct against women have plagued the video game industry for years.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Ryan Saba, said the large settlement amount shows that Riot was serious about changing its culture.

A Riot spokesman, Joe Hixson, said the company was pleased to have a settlement that resolved the lawsuit, calling it an important step that demonstrates Riot’s commitment to creating an “inclusive environment for the industry’s best talent.”

The court is expected to confirm the settlement this week.

