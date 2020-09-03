Swiss region to take cryptocurrency for tax payments in 2021

Tech News
Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss region that has billed itself as a hub for high-tech finance said Thursday that it plans to accept cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether for tax payments starting next year.

Switzerland’s Zug canton joins its eponymous main city and several Swiss towns in agreeing to take tax payments in cryptocurrency. Zug is thought to be the first region in the rich Alpine country to make the decision.

The canton, which bills itself as home to “Crypto Valley,” said it would accept taxes from companies or individuals of up to 100,000 Swiss francs (about $110,000) paid in Bitcoin or Ether as of February. A pilot program is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

“We are not taking any risks with the new payment method, as we always receive the amount in Swiss francs, even when paying in Bitcoin or Ether,” cantonal finance director Heinz Taennler said in a statement.

Taxpayers who want to pay in cryptocurrency would notify tax authorities, who in return would send a digitized QR code that allows for such payments.

Other places have explored accepting cryptocurrencies for tax payments. A former treasurer in the U.S. state of Ohio launched OhioCrypto.com in 2018 for business tax payments. The state’s attorney general ruled last year that the program was illegal, casting doubt over its future.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.