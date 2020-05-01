Breaking News
Fresno mayor extends ‘shelter in place’ order to May 31, adds mask requirement

Struggling to use FaceID with your mask? Apple will soon solve that problem

Tech News

(CNN Newsource) — With people wearing masks in public in the coronavirus era, some iPhone owners are finding the FaceID function can’t recognize them.

Apple is now addressing this new issue.

In the new version of iOS, FaceID will recognize when someone is wearing a mask, and the iPhone will instantly pull up the passcode entry screen.

That means no more constant searching for your face.

The FaceID tool still won’t unlock your iPhone unless you take off your mask.

But it will make the switch to the passcode-unlock option significantly faster.

It’s not clear when the fix will be rolled out.

