Registered to vote already? Here’s how to turn off Facebook voter registration prompts

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Are you already registered to vote and tired of Facebook asking you to register every time you log in?

Here are step-by-step instructions on how to disable the prompts. You will need to be in the Facebook app on your device.

Step 1

Click the settings tab on the right corner of the app.

Step 2

Scroll to the bottom and click on the “See More” option.

Step 3

Scroll down and click on the “Town Hall” button.

Step 4

Click on the settings tab on the top-right of the Town Hall page.

Step 5

Finally, scroll to the bottom and find the “Voting Reminders” area, and turn the notifications off.

The images in this story are from an Android device, they the instructions work for iPhone users as well. You should be good to go after following these steps.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

