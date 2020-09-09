Microsoft to launch new $500 Xbox console Nov. 10

Tech News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The holiday video game console battle is heating up. Microsoft says its Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut Nov. 10, just ahead of the holidays.

There haven’t been new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony’s PlayStation 4.

A stripped down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Pre-orders begin Sept. 22.

New video games at launch include “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Gears Tactics,” “Dirt 5,” and “Watch Dogs Legion.”

Rival Sony is expected to announce the pricing for its PlayStaton 5 shortly.

