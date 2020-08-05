Instagram’s TikTok copycat ‘Reels’ now available

(CNN Newsource) — Instagram’s copycat version of TikTok is now available in the U.S. and more than 50 other countries.

The short-form video feature is called Reels and it was launched Wednesday.

Instagram owner Facebook has a habit of copying features from rivals and Reels is nearly a carbon copy of TikTok

Like TikTok, Reels lets Instagram users make 15-second videos set to music or audio — including special effects.

It comes amid uncertainty about TikTok’s future in U.S.

Recent days have seen threats from President Donald Trump to ban TikTok, as well as discussion about a potential U.S. take-over of the app by Microsoft.

Trump also threatened a shutdown if an acquisition of TikTok doesn’t include a “substantial amount of money” going to the U.S. Treasury.

