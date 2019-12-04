Google bans Conservative Party YouTube ad with BBC material

Tech News
Posted: / Updated:

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a Christmas market whilst on the General Election campaign, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Google has taken down a U.K. Conservative Party ad on YouTube that used BBC news footage, days after Facebook took similar action on grounds that it infringed intellectual property rights.

The BBC has complained about the ad, saying it used material featuring some of its journalists that was taken out of context and could damage its reputation for impartiality.

The U.S. tech giant’s political ad archive carried an apparent listing for the ad, with a message that the video is “no longer available due to a claim by the BBC.”

The listing said the ad was shown up to 1 million times.

“When a copyright holder notifies us of a video that infringes on their copyright, we remove the content promptly in accordance with the law,” Google said in a statement. “In this instance, we removed this video following a copyright claim by BBC News.”

British political parties are pushing the boundaries of internet campaigning in the upcoming general election, testing election laws written for a time when campaigns pushed mass-produced leaflets through mail slots, rather than using individually targeted online messages.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.