Boop and found. ‘NOSEiD’ uses tech to reunite owners with their lost pupper

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (YourCentralValley.com) — A new technology aims to end pet homelessness globally using smartphone cameras and a nose scan.

Developed by Iams, the concept for NOSEiD uses the unique wrinkles on your dog’s nose to help locate lost dogs. The company says that research indicates pet owners have a 15% chance of losing their furry friend in a 5-year period.

But how does it work? Using the mobile app available on iOS and Android, dog moms and dads enter contact information helpful to someone who found your lost pooch. You’re then asked a few questions about your dog and given a chance to upload some photos for identification if you choose to.

Then, the NOSEiD app scans your dog’s nose. Iams says it works almost exactly like taking a picture. You’ll want to find a spot with plenty of light and to make sure your dog is standing still.

After that, if you find a lost dog you can scan the pupper’s schnoz and use NOSEiD to connect to the database and hopefully match up with the lost dog’s family.

“Pets are irreplaceable family members, and with the NOSEiD app, we’re hoping to help keep more pets in their loving homes and out of shelters – taking another step toward our goal of ending pet homelessness,” said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare.

The beta version of NOSEiD has launched in Nashville and its surrounding areas, but hopes to reunite pups with their forever homes across the country.