Bezos can’t guarantee Amazon uses seller data

FILE – In this Sept. 6, 2012, file photo is the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he can’t guarantee that the company isn’t accessing seller data to make competing products, an allegation that the company and its executives had previously denied.

His comments came Wednesday during a congressional hearing into the market dominance of four tech giants — Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

Regulators in the U.S. and Europe have been scrutinizing Amazon’s relationship with the businesses that sell on its site and whether the online shopping giant has been using data from the sellers to create its own private-label products.

“We have a policy against using seller specific data to aid our private label business,” said Bezos, in a response to a question from Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Amazon’s home state of Washington. “But I can’t guarantee to you that that policy hasn’t been violated.”

A Wall Street Journal article from April quoted Amazon employees who said they did have access to seller data to make competing products, including a car trunk organizer that Amazon copied.

Bezos said he was aware of the article and is still looking into the allegations.

“I’m still not satisfied that we’ve gotten to the bottom of it,” he said.

