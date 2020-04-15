Apple unveils lower-cost iPhone SE for $399

(CNN Newsource) — Tech giant Apple has unveiled its new budget iPhone.

If you consider $399 within your budget.

The company announced a new version of the iPhone SE, which launched in 2016. The second-generation SE model starts at just $399.

Today we introduced iPhone SE, our most affordable iPhone. Its compact design and powerful performance feature the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone. Another fantastic option in our lineup to help you stay connected, informed and entertained. https://t.co/Fw2T2IATR3 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 15, 2020

Compare that to the entry-level iPhone 11, which costs $699 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099.

At 4.7 inches, the new SE comes with the same fast processor that’s in the iPhone 11 Pro.

It comes in white, black and red and is available for pre-order starting Friday — shipping to customers on April 24.

