Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Apple debuts AirPods Pro with noise cancelling, higher price

Tech News
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Apple is offering a $250 version of its wireless AirPods Pro earbuds with a new design and noise cancellation feature.

AirPods have become one of Apple’s most popular products since it was introduced three years ago. The new design features three sizes of flexible ear tips rather than the hard plastic of the original AirPods. In addition to noise canceling, there’s a transparency mode that lets users listen to noise around them plus music.

Regular AirPods sold separately from iPhones cost $160 or $200 with a wireless charging case.

Apple first introduced the wireless AirPods in 2016 . Since then Google , Microsoft and many others have followed suit. AirPod Pro goes on sale Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com