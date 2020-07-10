Amazon tells employees to remove TikTok from devices

(CNN Newsource) — Amazon has instructed its employees to remove the short-video sharing app TikTok from their devices immediately.

In an email sent to employees Friday morning and obtained by CNN, Amazon said that due to “security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that can access Amazon email.”

The email said accessing TikTok from company laptops is still permitted.

A TikTok spokesperson said Amazon “did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns.”

Politicians say the the app could undermine national security given its ties to china.

Cybersecurity experts have been more cautious about that assessment.

Tiktok is owned by the world’s most valuable startup, a Chinese company named Bytedance.

