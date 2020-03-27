Teachers and staff at Bakman Elementary making sure students don’t feel forgotten

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Teachers and staff at Bakman Elementary School in Fresno had a vehicle parade through student’s neighborhoods on Thursday morning.

They’re trying to make sure the kids know they are not forgotten during the coronavirus crisis.

Educators know how hard it’s been for their students not be able to go school because of the ‘stay at home’ orders so they decided to take school to them.

“We miss them terribly I think this whole situation has really helped us all realize that we take things for granted and how much we really enjoy what we do and enjoy our families, kids and community and we can’t wait to get back,” said Melissa Jones, principal at Bakman.

One by one, cars decked out with signs and balloons paraded through neighborhoods. Faculty members were waving hello and letting students know how much they are missed.

“It’s nice to know that they care about their students and are willing to do something like that and go through the whole neighborhood literally from here down that way and up to sunnyside cause there is kids all over,” said parent Velvet Gutierrez.

While it might have been a couple of waves and honks, this gesture meant the world to kids being kept from the friends and teachers.

“I am so happy to see them all, and I missed them so much I really want to go back so I want to go back to school program so I can see all of them,” said student Freddie Campbell.

