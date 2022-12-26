TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detectives say they are investigating after two people were allegedly stabbed in the area of Terra Bella.

According to deputies, on Monday just after 1:30 p.m., they were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 on the report of a stabbing.

When officials arrive at the scene, they say found a man and a woman with stab wounds who were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.