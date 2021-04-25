Tulare County deputies investigating ‘suspicious car accident’, 1 dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A rollover crash turned into a homicide investigation when Tulare County deputies found the driver dead inside and evidence of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Farmersville.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies were called to a rollover traffic accident in the area of Road 156 and Avenue 280.

When they arrived, deputies found the driver dead inside the vehicle. Authorities say a shooting had occurred before the traffic accident.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are at the scene and taking over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

