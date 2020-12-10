Taylor Swift to release new album, ‘Evermore’; sister album to ‘Folklore’

News

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Taylor Swift made a surprise album announcement on Facebook Thursday morning.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs.” shared Swift.

Swift released “Folklore” on July 24 of this year.

The new album will be titled “Evermore”.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.” shared Swift on Facebook.

