Tattoo shops reopen with strict health guidelines

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Tattoo shops are now open with strict health guidelines. After two months of being closed, Kill Cupid tattoo shop in Armona, is seeing clients again with safety protocols in place.

Upon arrival all customers must be sprayed down.

They must come alone, no guests or family members can accompany them.

All clients must be wearing a mask and have an appointment scheduled.

No walk-in are allowed.

Clients will also need to sign a few forms, including one COVID-19 related.

“Everything has to stay clean everything as you can see is covered up everything gets sanitized in the mornings and at night time here,” said Dominic Moyers, tattoo artist at Kill Cupid.

Moyers says they lost a lot of business when they were closed, but are happy to be open once again.

They are creating art and some pieces are even influenced by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We try to give everybody their own special piece, we try to give everybody something that you aren’t going to see on someone else so this tattoo basically wanted to do this for everyone who lost somebody you know,” added Moyers.

