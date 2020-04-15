Taste testing Toca Madera Wine from the comfort of your home

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – You can now enjoy taste testing your favorite wine from the comfort of your home. Toca Madera Winery is holding virtual wine testing for their customers to enjoy.

Shayne Vetter is the Wine Maker at Toca Madera holding virtual wine tastings. He said for the past four weeks he has been going digital and it has paid off.

“I don’t see people really often anymore it’s just making wine, talking to them virtually, then delivering wine is what I do now.” said Vetter.

Vetter said it was hard closing his winery but now he is interacting with customers in a different way, which has helped their online sales.

“You got to market yourself to the market that’s there right,” said Vetter. “So, even the wine drinkers, older folks that have cellars they are even tuning in”

From the empty winery to thousand of viewers online each week Vetter’s hard work paid off.

“Our sales are just as good online as they have been in our tasting room,” said Vetter. “Which is very interesting because before this whole thing we would have one order a month online.”

Each week on their social media platforms Vetter post the four wines he will be tasting and offers promo codes for buyers to get their hands on the wines.

You can tune in and watch Vetter virtual taste test their wine every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday on Facebook and Instagram at 5 p.m.

