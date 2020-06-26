Task force talks consequences on having illegal fireworks in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A task force came together today, describing what they’ll do to keep illegal fireworks in check. With 4th of July being in the midst of a pandemic and falling on a weekend, safety is of the utmost concern.

“I think that because it’s a Friday on the third, it will be significantly more active than it would if it was a Wednesday on the third,” said Ted Semonious, the Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Fresno.

There are no official fireworks shows in the City of Fresno and that has city firefighters nervous that people will gather to put on their own shows, some with illegal fireworks.

“There will be so much illegal firework activity on the 4th,” said Semonious.

Representatives from several local fire departments came together to talk about the dangers of fireworks and the serious consequences that could come from setting them off.

“So, you’re gonna get a $1,250 citation and we can impose either a misdemeanor or felony based on what you’re doing, your acts, and the quantity that you have,” said Jay Tracy, the Deputy Fire Marshal for the City of Fresno Fire Department.

A good rule of thumb to identify an illegal firework is if it leaves the ground or explodes. Safe fireworks are still legal in Fresno county. Safety experts also emphasize social distancing at any fourth of July gatherings.

“We know it’s a time to celebrate and due to COVID, people are anxious about trying to gather safely with family and friends that there are ways to stay safe,” said Shana Henry, the Burn Injury Prevention Specialist at Community Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters say they’ve heard all the excuses about where illegal fireworks are obtained and know they’re not true.

“We hear it all the time, oh I bought it from a stand down the street, that’s just, I think a person just trying to cover up where they really purchased the items,” said Semonious.

In Fresno and Clovis, all firework stands are put up by non-profit organizations.

