Taco Bell may be axing Mexican Pizza, but here’s what’s coming back to its menu

NOVATO, CA – FEBRUARY 22: A sign is posted in front of a Taco Bell restaurant on February 22, 2018 in Novato, California. Taco Bell has become the fourth-largest domestic restaurant brand by edging out Burger King. Taco Bell sits behind the top three restaurant chains McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — While you have until November 5 to enjoy Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell before it says goodbye forever, the the fast-food chain is looking to return a few items back to its menu over the next few months.

According to Delish, Taco Bell is bringing back breakfast.

The restaurant limited its breakfast hours during the pandemic and is in the process of opening its locations earlier and bringing back early-morning favorites to its menu.

Taco Bell’s breakfast offerings include the Breakfast Crunchwrap, the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato, and hash browns.

According to Delish, about half of the chain’s restaurants are offering breakfast. That number will increase as we approach the end of 2020.

Last month, Mexican pizza fans went nuts on social media following the announcement one of their favorites was on its way out. According to Taco Bell, the pizza’s packaging didn’t fit the company’s vision for the future.

Also on the chopping block are pico de gallo, which will be replaced by fresh diced tomatoes, and shredded chicken.

The old items are making way for two nationwide menu additions – the Chicken Chipotle Melt and Dragonfruit Freeze – as well as a regional roll out of Green Sauce and a Quesalupa.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.