Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries and other menu items for a limited time

News

by: Elizabeth Chmurak and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNation Now) — Taco Bell is adding a few more menu items after cutting out some fan favorites earlier this year. The fast-food chain announced on Wednesday Nacho Fries, the Loaded Nacho Taco and the Bacon Club Chalupa will return for a limited time beginning December 24.

The ad promises you will “Escape your Nacho Fries cravings.”

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick-off 2021 positively and deliciously,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer in a statement.

The Nacho Fries were originally introduced in 2018 and quickly became the “most successful menu item,” according to Taco Bell. It has sold more than 347 million servings of Nacho Fries to date.

In November, Taco Bell removed the Mexican pizza, Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.