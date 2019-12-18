SWAT team surrounds home after deputy-involved shooting near Livingston

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County SWAT team has a house surrounded after a deputy-involved shooting near Livingston.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was shot after responding to call in the 7000 Blk of Yamato Road just after midnight Wednesday morning. The deputy returned fire after the shooting.

The deputy was injured but is expected to be okay.

It’s unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

