Suspects sought in Visalia stabbing and beating

Police say the suspects fled before officers found the victims

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police are looking for a man and woman responsible for attacking two men Saturday.

Police say officers responded to the area of Cameron Avenue and Woodland Street close to 6 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.

When they arrived, they found one man stabbed in the side and another man described to be a “victim of a battery.” Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

The suspects are described to be a man with grey hair and a woman with black and grey hair. The woman is said to be in her 50’s.

Anyone with information about this can call Visalia Police’s anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.