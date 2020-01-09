Suspects arrested after placing bike on lawn, assaulted anyone who tried stealing it

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia authorities arrested two suspects after they placed a bike on their lawn and assaulted anyone who tried stealing it.

Authorities say the series of assaults happened July through Nov. 2019, in the 200 block of E. Dove in Visalia. The assaults were posted on Youtube by the suspects.

In the videos, it appears as if the suspects planted a bicycle in the front yard of their home, unsecured, and waited for someone to try and steal the bicycle

Police say that once someone tried to steal the bike, the suspects would rush from the house and assault the individual with a baseball bat.

The victims in the cases received various non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say four individuals have come forward saying they have been assaulted by the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Corey Curnutt, 25, and Savannah Grillot, 29.

They were located on Wednesday and were booked for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy charges.

Anyone with any further information in regards to these assaults is urged to contact Detective James Cummings at (559) 713-4722.

