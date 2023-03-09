Authorities with the California Highway Patrol chased a driver suspected of grand theft auto out of Riverside Thursday night.

Law enforcement agencies in the Inland Empire initiated the pursuit, where the driver was clocked at speeds near 100 miles an hour.

CHP picked up the chase as it traveled on the westbound 60 Freeway, before the driver transitioned onto the southbound 57 Freeway through Lemon, then onto the 60 Freeway again.

Sky5 video showed the suspect weaving through traffic, nearly losing control at times.

Pursuit suspect seen driving at a high rate of speed on the westbound 60 Fwy Mar. 9, 2023 (KTLA)

Pursuit suspect seen driving on the westbound 10 Fwy with CHP closely trailing Mar. 9, 2023 (KTLA)

Suspect seen on the westbound 10 Fwy getting dangerously close to another driver Mar. 9, 2023 (KTLA)

Suspect seen on 10 Fwy toward Santa Monica shortly before CHP ground units backed off Mar. 9, 2023 (KTLA).

CHP ground units eventually made the decision to back off while a law enforcement helicopter tracked the suspect by air.

CHP did not say if the driver was apprehended or got away.