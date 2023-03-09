Authorities with the California Highway Patrol chased a driver suspected of grand theft auto out of Riverside Thursday night.
Law enforcement agencies in the Inland Empire initiated the pursuit, where the driver was clocked at speeds near 100 miles an hour.
CHP picked up the chase as it traveled on the westbound 60 Freeway, before the driver transitioned onto the southbound 57 Freeway through Lemon, then onto the 60 Freeway again.
Sky5 video showed the suspect weaving through traffic, nearly losing control at times.
CHP ground units eventually made the decision to back off while a law enforcement helicopter tracked the suspect by air.
CHP did not say if the driver was apprehended or got away.