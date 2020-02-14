Suspected DUI driver goes airborne after crashing into Southern California roundabout at 100 mph

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNN Newsource/KGET) — Surveillance video shows a suspected DUI driver going about 100 mph and crashing into a roundabout and sending the vehicle flying into the air.

The crash in a Long Beach neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Witnesses said they the woman who was driving exited the vehicle like nothing had happened after landing about 50 feet away.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of DUI.

